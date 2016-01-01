Overview

Dr. Jeff Hays, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Hays works at Dentistry For Children in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

