Dr. Jeff Gonzalez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn) and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Digestive Medicine Associates in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Heartburn and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.