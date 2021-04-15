Overview

Dr. Jeff Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center



Dr. Fox works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Surgery and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.