Dr. Jeff Fox, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeff Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center

Dr. Fox works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Surgery and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma
    2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-2665
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Articular Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Apr 15, 2021
    Good! He didnt waste my time, he has early appts, & he's an athlete so he gets it. He believes in prayer!
    Brian M — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jeff Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063495604
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Kansas State University, Bs
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeff Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    Dr. Fox has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Surgery and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

