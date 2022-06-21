Dr. Jeff Flickinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flickinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Flickinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeff Flickinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.
Dr. Flickinger works at
Locations
-
1
Tn Brain and Spine - Alcoa205 Corporate Pl, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 981-1223
-
2
Fort Sanders Regional Hosp EM1901 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-1111
-
3
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc2001 Laurel Ave Ste 502, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 522-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Rhea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flickinger?
Very informative discussion. Willing to consider various tests and approaches to treatment.
About Dr. Jeff Flickinger, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1497755458
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flickinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flickinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flickinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flickinger works at
Dr. Flickinger has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Hypogonadism and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flickinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Flickinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flickinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flickinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flickinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.