Dr. Farrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeff Farrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeff Farrow, MD is a Pulmonologist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Dr. Farrow works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates East TN310 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 303, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 926-8181
- 2 400 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 2746, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 431-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farrow is a wonderful, caring, and understanding pulmonary specialist. He is easy to talk with, he answers all questions, he doesn't rush his patients and, most importantly, he is a good, Christian man. I highly recommend Dr. Farrow for sleep study needs, as well as any type of lung function care.
About Dr. Jeff Farrow, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942238746
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Farrow works at
Dr. Farrow has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrow.
