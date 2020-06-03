Dr. Jeff S Croteau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croteau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff S Croteau, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeff S Croteau, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
he is one the best ra dr i know he takes his time and listens to u
About Dr. Jeff S Croteau, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1912171570
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Croteau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croteau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croteau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Croteau has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Croteau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Croteau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croteau.
