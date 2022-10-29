Dr. Jeff Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeff Chung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Paramus office1 W Ridgewood Ave Fl 3, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chung listens to my concerns and is very supportive. He offers excellent advice and suggests non-medicinal approaches where appropriate to help relieve pain. He understands patients have long term concerns about dealing with chronic disease and having to be on medication with some undesirable side effects. He is nonjudgmental. I am very happy with Dr. Chung. The office staff is wonderful also. I would highly recommend him.
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- Yale School of Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- City University NY
