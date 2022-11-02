Dr. Jeff Bullock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Bullock, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeff Bullock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Locations
San Antonio Tx Endoscopy Asc Lpthe520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 271-0606
San Antonio Gastroenterology Assoc PA2833 Babcock Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 271-0606
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio5223 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 134 Menger Spgs Ste 1350, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 271-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. bullock for 20 yrs. He’s the best!!! Staff is great !!! Highly Recommend!
About Dr. Jeff Bullock, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528062288
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bullock has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Heartburn and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bullock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bullock speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.