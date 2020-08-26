Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Andalusia Health, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Locations
Professional Medical Consultants698 Brent Ln, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 739-6715
Andrews Institute1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 206, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 730-1082
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Andalusia Health
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buchalter treats me like I’m his only Patient but the best thing is he knows my pain and knows exactly where to put my injections where I get the best results. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255321824
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Baylor Hosps
- Baylor|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchalter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchalter has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.