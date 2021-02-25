Dr. Jeff Benjamin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Benjamin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeff Benjamin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Locations
1
Strand Regional Specialty Assoc8170 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-2336
2
Bon Secours Neurology801 Roper Creek Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 516-1170
3
Bon Secours Neurology131 Commonwealth Dr Ste 240, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 516-1170
4
Grand Strand Spine & Neuro Center2376 Cypress Cir Ste 200, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 449-2336
5
Grand Strand Spine & Neuro Center4367 Riverwood Dr Unit 120, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 449-2336
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benjamin is a great Doctor. He is always available to me. I have been going to him for 20 years. He takes time with you and always answers your questions. I have MS/Devic’s Syndrome and I would not go to any other Neurologist. He is the BOMB! I love him.
About Dr. Jeff Benjamin, DO
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821057779
Education & Certifications
- Oakland General Hospital
- Bi-County Community Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benjamin speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
