Dr. Jeff Benjamin, DO

Neurology
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeff Benjamin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Benjamin works at GRAND STRAND REG MED CENTER in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC, Conway, SC and Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Strand Regional Specialty Assoc
    8170 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-2336
    Bon Secours Neurology
    801 Roper Creek Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 516-1170
    Bon Secours Neurology
    131 Commonwealth Dr Ste 240, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 516-1170
    Grand Strand Spine & Neuro Center
    2376 Cypress Cir Ste 200, Conway, SC 29526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-2336
    Grand Strand Spine & Neuro Center
    4367 Riverwood Dr Unit 120, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-2336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Essential Tremor
Myoclonus
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 25, 2021
    Dr. Benjamin is a great Doctor. He is always available to me. I have been going to him for 20 years. He takes time with you and always answers your questions. I have MS/Devic’s Syndrome and I would not go to any other Neurologist. He is the BOMB! I love him.
    Carolyn “Lyn” Snyder — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Jeff Benjamin, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821057779
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oakland General Hospital
    Internship
    • Bi-County Community Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
