See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Angobaldo works at Renaissance Plastic Surgery in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
10 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
8 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD
Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD
10 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgassist Pro LLC
    5880 Ashmill Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 378-3870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Angobaldo?

    May 22, 2022
    Right now I am just a little over 6 weeks out from my surgery and could not be happier with the results. This is my second surgery with Dr. Angobaldo. My first was a breast reduction and lift back in May 2021. I had wanted a breast reduction for 10 years and finally scheduled to have it done; life is too short to be unhappy with something if you can do something about it. I did need a second surgery due to one breast being bigger than the other and still wanting them smaller. I am so glad that I did the second surgery! My back feels so much, I have better posture and over all life is just better. The staff is wonderful and kind. They make you feel comfortable at all times. I know you have to book a little far in advance but to me that is a sign of really great surgeon who is in high demand. For reference I went from a 32 DDD to about a 32 B.
    Danielle — May 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Angobaldo to family and friends

    Dr. Angobaldo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Angobaldo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD.

    About Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134304579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ. Of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angobaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angobaldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angobaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angobaldo works at Renaissance Plastic Surgery in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Angobaldo’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Angobaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angobaldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angobaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angobaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.