Dr. Jeff Angarola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeff Angarola, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Memorialcare Medical Group Fountain Valley11420 Warner Ave Ste 220, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
MemorialCare Medical Group3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 2, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622
MemorialCare Medical Group29472 Avenida De Las Bandera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Angarola performed surgery on my foot today & checked on me personally himself throughout the day to make sure I was doing okay. He shows you by his actions that he really cares about his patients & has proved to me that my well being is very important to him. I’ve never had another doctor treat me like I was his number priority, he’s wonderful and I’m so happy I found him.
About Dr. Jeff Angarola, MD
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1275519845
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angarola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angarola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angarola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angarola has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angarola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angarola speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Angarola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angarola.
