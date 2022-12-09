Overview

Dr. Jeff Angarola, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Angarola works at Irvine Barranca in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.