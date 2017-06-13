Overview

Dr. Jeff Alexander, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Jeff Alexander MD PC in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Genital Warts and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.