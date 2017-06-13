Dr. Jeff Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeff Alexander, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Jeff Alexander MD PC6565 S Yale Ave Ste 503, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The most knowledgeable determatologist you could ever hope to see.
About Dr. Jeff Alexander, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1518964097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Dermatitis, Genital Warts and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.