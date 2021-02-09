Dr. Jeevan Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeevan Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeevan Abraham, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8500
Northwestern Medicine Gurnee Family Medicine6155 Grand Ave Ste 200, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 535-7157
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeevan Abraham, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1285097113
Education & Certifications
- AMITA Health/Resurrection Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center Of Northwestern University (Lake Forest)
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
