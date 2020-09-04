See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jackson, MS
Pain Medicine
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jedwin Dodd, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with University Of South Australia-Flinders Medical Center

Dr. Dodd works at Mae Physicians Surgery Center in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M A E Physicians Surgery Center LLC
    1190 N State St Ste 102, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 968-1790
  2. 2
    Jackson Pain Center
    1151 N State St Ste 311A, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 355-7246
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Methodist Rehab Center East Campus
    1 Layfair Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 355-7246

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 04, 2020
    Always has helped my pain.
    — Sep 04, 2020
    About Dr. Jedwin Dodd, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1619020401
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of South Australia-Flinders Medical Center
    • Wake Forest University
    • University of Mississippi
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
