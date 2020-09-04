Dr. Jedwin Dodd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jedwin Dodd, MD
Overview
Dr. Jedwin Dodd, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with University Of South Australia-Flinders Medical Center
Dr. Dodd works at
Locations
-
1
M A E Physicians Surgery Center LLC1190 N State St Ste 102, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 968-1790
-
2
Jackson Pain Center1151 N State St Ste 311A, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 355-7246Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
-
3
Methodist Rehab Center East Campus1 Layfair Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 355-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Mississippi Health Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Always has helped my pain.
About Dr. Jedwin Dodd, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1619020401
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Australia-Flinders Medical Center
- Wake Forest University
- University of Mississippi
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodd has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodd.
