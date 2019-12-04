Dr. Jedidiah Grisel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jedidiah Grisel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jedidiah Grisel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.
Locations
Head & Neck Surgical Associates1 Burnside, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 322-6953
United Regional Health Care System1600 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 764-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grisel did my Complete Rhinoplasty with turbinate reduction using ear graft in December 2018. He was fantastic. The surgery was complicated and long but he made sure that my family was kept up to date. The aftercare was great with him and the staff. They made a stressful time easier. He explained every step in detail to make sure that I knew what was going to happen.
About Dr. Jedidiah Grisel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
1285845586
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grisel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grisel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grisel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grisel has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grisel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grisel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grisel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grisel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grisel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.