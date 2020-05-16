Dr. Jedidiah Burack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jedidiah Burack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jedidiah Burack, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Burack works at
Locations
-
1
Walk in Womens Gynecology Pllc535 CLINTON AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (646) 962-9200Monday12:00pm - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burack?
He has been my doctor for the past ten years. He is always cheerful, easy to talk to, and extremely thorough in health assessment. The office upholds the highest level of professionalism and care. I would highly recommend Dr. Burack; he’s a wonderful doctor and person.
About Dr. Jedidiah Burack, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1013984392
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine|NYU Medical Center
- Medical Center Hospital of Vermont|U Vermont
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burack accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burack works at
Dr. Burack speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.