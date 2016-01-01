Dr. Jedediah McMunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jedediah McMunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Jedediah McMunn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. McMunn works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMunn?
About Dr. Jedediah McMunn, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1992123772
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMunn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McMunn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McMunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMunn works at
Dr. McMunn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.