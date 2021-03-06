Dr. Jedediah Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jedediah Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jedediah Kaufman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates, PLLC413 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 493-5252Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
2
Surgical Associates, PLLC3610 Ensign Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 403-5252Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaufman performed emergency surgery on me after I arrived through the St. Peters ER. I arrived to the ER in severe pain, and walked out of the hospital three days later sore but healing. He impressed me, not only because he was an excellent surgeon, but he really cared about what was happening to me throughout my stay. He didn't take extra risks, even had another doctor perform a procedure the next day that he felt was better suited for the job. He continued to follow me through both surgeries and really cared about my overall health, not just his handiwork. I feel so lucky to have received his care and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jedediah Kaufman, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043228422
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Washington Medical Ctr
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Drake University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
