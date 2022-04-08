Dr. Jedediah Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jedediah Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Jedediah Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
Hand Surgery Specialists of Nevada9321 W SUNSET RD, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 213-5907Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the receptionist, medical assistant Monica, Matt who made my brase, Dr Jones are all excellent, highly recommended, Dr Jones explains everything.
About Dr. Jedediah Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1366552176
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.