Dr. Jed Weber, MD
Overview
Dr. Jed Weber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Locations
Laser Spine Institute Tampa5332 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 682-2944Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Comprehensive Spine Institute1988 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 953-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weber is the BEST most knowledgeable, professional, caring, kind, friendly, Neurosurgeon you can find in the Clearwater area! I’m a 76 year old woman, who “unfortunately” over the years has been seen many doctors, but never experienced the BEST! I know there is a special place in Heaven for this Man! Dr. Weber’s Nursing and Office Staff is also the Best…You won’t go wrong if you choose Dr. Weber to regain your life!
About Dr. Jed Weber, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University WA
- Johns Hopkins
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
