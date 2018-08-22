Dr. Jed Poll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jed Poll, MD
Dr. Jed Poll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and Intermountain Medical Center.
Utah Eye Centers - Bountiful Hills214 W 1500 S Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 448-7983
Mountain West Surgery Center1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5642
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 477-4641Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden4360 WASHINGTON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6512
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
My Family has been treated by Dr. Poll for several years in the South Ogden and Bountiful offices and have always been treated great by him and his staff. My 22 yr old son had to have PRK surgery and it has been wonderful for him! Everything was explained very directly which we appreciated. Look forward to many more years with Dr. Poll treating our family!
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1376656124
- Cullen Eye Institute
- Cullen Eye Institute
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Poll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poll has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Poll. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.