Dr. Kwartler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jed Kwartler, MD
Dr. Jed Kwartler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Saint Vincent Medical Center
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Dr. Kwartler is a brilliant ear / Neuro surgeon/ doctor, I had a rare infection, he performed a very delicate serious operation with great compassion. I had some hiccups in the healing aspect(nothing relating to his work, other areas of a simultaneous operation ) every time I called he responded quickly with an understanding of his patients needs and reassurance. Can’t say enough amazing things ... if you want a brilliant doctor who puts patients first as opposed to feeding the ego and spotlight many rare specialists come with.. he is ALL ABOUT HIS PATIENTS! Healing,Humble, gently and calming ALL the things patients who suffer could ever want from A to Z..
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Saint Vincent Medical Center
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kwartler works at
