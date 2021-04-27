Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD
Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Provet215 Lexington Ave Fl 20, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 686-9015
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I was referred to Dr. Kaminetsky as a research volunteer and was very impressed with the knowledge and skill that he and the attending staff displayed. My experience was that everyone in the office is genuinely interested in providing as much knowledge as you could possibly need for understanding and making necessary decisions!
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- New York University Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Kaminetsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminetsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaminetsky has seen patients for Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaminetsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaminetsky speaks Italian and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminetsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminetsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.