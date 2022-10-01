Overview

Dr. Jed Henry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Premier Urology Corporation in Westerville, OH with other offices in Mount Vernon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.