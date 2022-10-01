Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jed Henry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jed Henry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Henry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Urology Corporation477 Cooper Rd Ste 220, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (740) 393-5540
-
2
Knox Community Hospital1330 Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 Directions (740) 393-9000Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Premiere Urology Corp.430 Altair Pkwy Ste 200, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 818-0215
Hospital Affiliations
- Knox Community Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
Dr. Henry has been my Urologist for the last several years and has been exceptional! I wouldn't be here today if he didn't diagnose my cancer and CURED it! I owe him everything! Looking for a Urologist, you found him!
About Dr. Jed Henry, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851506661
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.