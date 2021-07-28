Dr. Jed Gould, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jed Gould, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jed Gould, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Gould works at
Locations
Ob-Gyn Associates1400 Forest Glen Rd Ste 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 681-6772
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was great! You could barely tell I had a surgery at all after the fact, the scheduling, consultation, procedure and follow up were all seamless. He is very experienced but not necessarily old-fashioned (which is why I hesitate with "more mature" care providers). It has never been a long wait and the office is spacious, comfortable and clean. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Jed Gould, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
