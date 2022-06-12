Dr. Jed Bindrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bindrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jed Bindrup, MD
Dr. Jed Bindrup, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, Alta View Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Bindrup's Office11762 S State St Ste 260, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 997-9962Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Bindrup was so amazing! I had a breast reduction and lift as well as muscle repair, hernia removal and tummy tuck. I can’t tell you how amazing my results are and I’m only 3wpo. Scaring, bruising, and swelling all looks amazing! He was so genuine and kind I felt at ease right away after meeting with him. That staff was amazing too prior and post op. I was SO NERVOUS and they were all so sweet to me. I am so grateful!! One of my friends saw my results and already booked an apt with Dr Bindrup. I’m over the moon. I did a lot of research and so many poor ladies have crazy scars from Tummy tucks that are too high or even zig zag. My scar is beautifully placed, super low and already healing so nice. Thankyou Dr Bindrup!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427038256
- Baker, Gordon, Stuzin|Harvard Chldrns Hosp
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah
Dr. Bindrup has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bindrup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bindrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindrup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindrup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bindrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bindrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.