Dr. Jed Bindrup, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jed Bindrup, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, Alta View Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Bindrup works at Dr. Bindrup's Office in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Bindrup's Office
    11762 S State St Ste 260, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 997-9962
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Alta View Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 12, 2022
    Dr Bindrup was so amazing! I had a breast reduction and lift as well as muscle repair, hernia removal and tummy tuck. I can’t tell you how amazing my results are and I’m only 3wpo. Scaring, bruising, and swelling all looks amazing! He was so genuine and kind I felt at ease right away after meeting with him. That staff was amazing too prior and post op. I was SO NERVOUS and they were all so sweet to me. I am so grateful!! One of my friends saw my results and already booked an apt with Dr Bindrup. I’m over the moon. I did a lot of research and so many poor ladies have crazy scars from Tummy tucks that are too high or even zig zag. My scar is beautifully placed, super low and already healing so nice. Thankyou Dr Bindrup!!
    Stacia R — Jun 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jed Bindrup, MD
    About Dr. Jed Bindrup, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427038256
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baker, Gordon, Stuzin|Harvard Chldrns Hosp
    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Roanoke Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jed Bindrup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bindrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bindrup has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bindrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bindrup works at Dr. Bindrup's Office in Draper, UT. View the full address on Dr. Bindrup’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindrup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindrup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bindrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bindrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

