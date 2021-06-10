Overview

Dr. Jed Bayasi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Damascus University, Fac of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Bayasi works at Gilbert Respiratory Associates in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.