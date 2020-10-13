Dr. Jed Axelrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axelrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jed Axelrod, MD
Dr. Jed Axelrod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.
Pediatric Eye Consultants of Atlanta5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-1933
Children's Orthopaedics of Atlanta - Marietta175 White St NW Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 741-6043
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
I rarely review doctors. My daughter has an extra bone in her foot and I asked Dr. Axelrod to consider her for surgery because she'd been telling me that her foot still hurt. It's been years since I had a doctor answer all my questions in an unhurried manner. This ended up being essential because he realized the pain my daughter had was not stemming from the extra bone and likely the normal product of long walks. He saved us from an unnecessary surgery and even took more time to explain her condition in depth so we know what to expect in the future.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841405875
- Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite
- University at Buffalo
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Axelrod. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axelrod.
