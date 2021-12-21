Dr. Karam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jebran Karam, MD
Overview
Dr. Jebran Karam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Karam works at
Locations
Raleigh Cardiology Clinic Pllc1836 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 250-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a fantastic cardiologist as well as a kind and caring person. All my family has went to him for years. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jebran Karam, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861426975
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karam works at
Dr. Karam has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karam speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.