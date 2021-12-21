Overview

Dr. Jebran Karam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Karam works at Raleigh Cardiology Clinic in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.