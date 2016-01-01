Overview

Dr. Jeanyoung Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Kim works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.