Overview

Dr. Jeannine Rahimian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Rahimian works at UCLA Health West Medical OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.