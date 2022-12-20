Dr. Jeannine Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannine Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeannine Parikh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Dr. Parikh works at
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center844 Central Ave, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 393-6193
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Parish and her staff are top notch. Felt like someone has finally listened and addressed my health concerns. Recommend 1000%
About Dr. Jeannine Parikh, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790715217
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- St Georges Med Sch
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh speaks French.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.