Dr. Miranne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeannine Miranne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeannine Miranne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Braintree, MA.
Dr. Miranne works at
Locations
Harbor Medical Associates1681 Washington St Ste 2, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (617) 732-4838
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-4838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeannine Miranne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranne works at
Dr. Miranne has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miranne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.