Dr. Jeannine Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannine Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeannine Connolly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Connolly works at
Locations
-
1
Partners in Obstetrics and Gynecology333 School St Ste 205, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 724-0600
-
2
Louis A Fragola Jr MD Ltd1525 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 724-0600
-
3
Karen L. Mcgoldrick MD1050 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 724-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connolly?
I am Recovery from emergency surgery for an Ectopic Pregnancy. Dr Connolly is not my regular Obgyn and this was the first time we interacted with each other. She is a special one, she looked me in my eyes. Told me I was Going to be okay and held my hand until I was Put under. These small gestures mean so much to me and I’ll never forget. Thank you for saving me Dr Connolly
About Dr. Jeannine Connolly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese
- 1518976281
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly works at
Dr. Connolly speaks Portuguese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.