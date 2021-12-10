Dr. Jeannie Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannie Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeannie Shen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 155, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (424) 314-0182
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shen?
Dr. Shen is fantastic. She is very knowledgeable and specializes in breast cancer treatment and surgery. My mom and I came here for a second opinion and we are glad we did. The first surgeon I went to where we waited 5 hours for a family consultation just to have him explain 10 minutes the procedure. It was a very annoying experience and caused a lot stress, not ideal for people who are looking for treatment. Our PCP recommended UCLA and we are very glad! Although we waited for about 1 hour to see the doctor, it was worth for a professional like her. Dr. Shen spent at least 30 minutes explaining everything to us, and when I attempted to jump ahead, she kindly put me in my place. I totally understand where she was coming from, as she is the expert who has 17+ years of experience and I only did my research online. She answered all our relevant questions and assured us of the best procedure possible. The staff there is good too. They spoke Chinese and I believe someone spoke Spanish
About Dr. Jeannie Shen, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1609969211
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
