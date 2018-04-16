Dr. Jeannie Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannie Rowe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeannie Rowe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Rowe works at
Locations
Blue Water Ob. & Gyn. PC1313 Stone St, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 984-3822
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She delivered my twins. Her skills at doing a C-section where amazing. Very professional and always answered my questions.
About Dr. Jeannie Rowe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe works at
Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Pap Smear, Ovarian Cysts and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.