See All Plastic Surgeons in Wellesley Hills, MA
Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Chung works at Jeannie H Chung MD in Wellesley Hills, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
10 (225)
View Profile
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
10 (180)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeannie H Chung MD
    40 Walnut St Ste 202, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 235-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Deafness
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Deafness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?

    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr. Chung and her staff are outstanding!
    L. Young — Jun 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chung to family and friends

    Dr. Chung's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chung

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD.

    About Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770610909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Facial Plastic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Combined Program in Head and Neck Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Jeannie H Chung MD in Wellesley Hills, MA. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.