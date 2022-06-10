Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Jeannie H Chung MD40 Walnut St Ste 202, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 235-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chung and her staff are outstanding!
About Dr. Jeannie Chung, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1770610909
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Facial Plastic Surgery
- Harvard Combined Program in Head and Neck Surgery
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Stanford University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
