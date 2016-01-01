Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudgens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD is a dermatologist in Windermere, FL. She currently practices at Dermatology & Skin Cancer Ctr and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center4750 The Grove Dr Ste 280, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (407) 704-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1861618035
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
Admitting Hospitals
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudgens?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudgens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudgens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudgens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudgens has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudgens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudgens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudgens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudgens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudgens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.