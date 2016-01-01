See All Dermatologists in Windermere, FL
Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD

Dermatology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD is a dermatologist in Windermere, FL. She currently practices at Dermatology & Skin Cancer Ctr and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center
    4750 The Grove Dr Ste 280, Windermere, FL 34786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 704-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • WellCare

About Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1861618035
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Medical College of Georgia
Internship
Medical Education
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Georgia
Undergraduate School

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hudgens?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hudgens to family and friends

Dr. Hudgens' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hudgens

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeannette Hudgens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudgens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hudgens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hudgens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hudgens has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudgens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudgens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudgens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudgens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudgens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.