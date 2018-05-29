Dr. Jeannette Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannette Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeannette Hanna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hanna works at
Locations
1
Associated Therapists Inc5762 Bolsa Ave Ste 107, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (714) 898-0362
2
Comprehensive Ear Nose and Throat17822 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 545-5550
3
Path Logic999 N Tustin Ave Ste 216, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 545-5550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Overall, Dr. Hanna was very thorough and explained everything to me clearly. She went through my options, described the functioning behind different medications, and took her time to fully understand and comprehend my situation. Scheduling appointments is difficult because she is very busy. My first appointment was two-months out. My second appointment is one-month out. Hopefully this doesn't hinder my care in the future in case I need an urgent appointment. I definitely recommend Dr. Hanna.
About Dr. Jeannette Hanna, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1578652798
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.