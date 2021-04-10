See All Dermatologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Jeannette Graf, MD

Dermatology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeannette Graf, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Graf works at GRAF JEANNETTE MD PC in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Graf Jeannette MD PC
    88 Bayview Ave, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

  Acne
  Boil
  Dry Skin
  Hives
  Impetigo
  Lipomas
  Rash
  Ringworm
  Rosacea
  Scabies
  Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 10, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Graf. Very knowledgeable & she takes her time in answering my questions & concerns. The staff are fantastic . Friendly and accommodating! Been several Doctors and she’s the only one able to cure me.
    Delia Arellano-Doyle — Apr 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jeannette Graf, MD
    About Dr. Jeannette Graf, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518013184
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Residency
    • New York University
    Internship
    • Li Jewish
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeannette Graf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graf works at GRAF JEANNETTE MD PC in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Graf’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Graf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.