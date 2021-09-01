Dr. Colon-Marin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeannette Colon-Marin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeannette Colon-Marin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN.
Locations
Sudhakar Garlapati401 Wall St, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 462-7773
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Colon did a wonderful job. Very professional and she knew what to do. She took her time listen to me and explain what it needs to be done. She show me the picture the situated that I have. She is the most caring doctor and even help me with my Walker. She is the best and I would referral her to my friends or my family. She's the best and there's no doubt about it. And even the office girl did a wonderful job too.
About Dr. Jeannette Colon-Marin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760673107
Dr. Colon-Marin works at
