See All Pediatricians in Cheshire, CT
Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chinchilla works at PEDIATRIC & ADOLSCENT MED-CHSH in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric & Adolscent Med-chsh
    677 S Main St Ste 4, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 272-2382

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chinchilla?

    Jan 02, 2018
    Love Dr Chinchilla, been my son's Dr since day one 13 years ago!!! Couldn't of made a better choice!!! I asked my son would you rather go to a man now his answer was absolutely not!!! He said he never wants a different Dr!!!
    Tina Strumski in Prospect — Jan 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chinchilla to family and friends

    Dr. Chinchilla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chinchilla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD.

    About Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063448181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinchilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chinchilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chinchilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chinchilla works at PEDIATRIC & ADOLSCENT MED-CHSH in Cheshire, CT. View the full address on Dr. Chinchilla’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinchilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinchilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinchilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinchilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.