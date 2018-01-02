Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinchilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chinchilla works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric & Adolscent Med-chsh677 S Main St Ste 4, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 272-2382
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Chinchilla, been my son's Dr since day one 13 years ago!!! Couldn't of made a better choice!!! I asked my son would you rather go to a man now his answer was absolutely not!!! He said he never wants a different Dr!!!
About Dr. Jeannette Chinchilla, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063448181
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
