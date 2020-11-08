Overview

Dr. Jeannette Chassaignac, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chassaignac works at Ochsner Health Center for Children in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.