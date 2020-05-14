Dr. Jeanne Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Yu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
Downtown Office1020 29th St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 231-1050
Mercy San Juan Medical Center6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 231-1050TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Sutter Medical Foundation2725 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-5086
Sutter Medical Center Sacramento2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-1540ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yu is an outright genius! I cannot even put into words how much we appreciate what she has done for my son. She always has a smile, is intelligent, down to earth, and super funny. I really don't think I could trust anyone else to perform surgery on my son. Thank you Dr. Yu, we truly appreciate you!
About Dr. Jeanne Yu, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1528086956
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- St. Barnabus Medical Center
- St George's University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Sphincterotomy, Anoscopy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Mandarin.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
