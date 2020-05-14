Overview

Dr. Jeanne Yu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Yu works at Sacramento Colon and Rectal Surgery Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sphincterotomy, Anoscopy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.