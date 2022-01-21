Overview

Dr. Jeanne Spedale, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Spedale works at Nigro Dermatology Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Jock Itch, Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.