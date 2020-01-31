See All Oncologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Jeanne Schilder, MD

Oncology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeanne Schilder, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with In University School Of Med

Dr. Schilder works at IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Univ Sch Mdcn GYN Onco
    1030 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-7583
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • IU Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2020
    Excellent caring doctor. Very skilled and very personable. So glad I was referred to her.
    Kim — Jan 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeanne Schilder, MD
    About Dr. Jeanne Schilder, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871520478
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • In University School Of Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanne Schilder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schilder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schilder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schilder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schilder works at IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Schilder’s profile.

    Dr. Schilder has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schilder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schilder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schilder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schilder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schilder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

