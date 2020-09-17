Overview

Dr. Jeanne Scanland, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Scanland works at CENTER FOR PLASTIC & RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.