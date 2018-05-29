Dr. Jeanne Rollins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Rollins, MD
Dr. Jeanne Rollins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Eastover Univ. Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates5727 Prosperity Crossing Dr Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28269 Directions (704) 863-9800
Eastover University Obgyn101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5301, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 863-9640
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rollins was wonderful!! I have never felt more comfortable with a gynecological exam before, and I have seen many different doctors over 50 years, due to my husband being transferred with his job. She was warm and friendly and very personable. Her exam was thorough, yet gentle. She was knowledgeable and understanding. I would highly recommend her to anyone and everyone! I think she would be terrific for young girls!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rollins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rollins works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.