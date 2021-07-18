Overview

Dr. Jeanne Phillips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.